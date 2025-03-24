Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $700,000

Kalispell

Where: 9 Mountain Park Ln.

Price: $685,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,501

This home in the sought-after Buffalo Stage neighborhood sits on a beautifully landscaped lot. It has vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and stainless steel appliances. Updates include upgraded cabinetry and counters, brand-new carpet, plus a newer furnace and hot water heater. Performance Real Estate

MLS Number: 30043175

Columbia Falls

Where: 810 Fourth Ave. NW

Price: $700,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,138

This property includes two homes on 1.08 acres in Columbia Falls. The main home has two bedrooms, one bath, a loft and an open concept living area, while the older cabin has one bedroom and one bath. This is great opportunity to invest in two rental properties or for someone who wants separate living quarters. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30035421

Somers

Where: 1096 Mackinaw Lp.

Price: $680,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,179

This updated home sits on a spacious 0.46-acre lot just minutes from Flathead Lake. It features an inviting floor plan, large kitchen, three-stall garage and expansive covered porch. Outside the property includes raised garden beds, a large shed, and plenty of space for your outdoor projects. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30038217

Whitefish

Where: 634 Somers Ave.

Price: $689,000

What: Three-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,008

This charming home located in the heart of downtown Whitefish blends modern amenities with classic vintage appeal. The property has mature trees and a large partially fenced backyard. Near schools and parks and just minutes from Whitefish Lake. Off-street parking available behind the home. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30038410

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].