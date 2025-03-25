The 2025 Construction Issue

Flathead Construction Demand Remains Strong Despite Tariff Uncertainty

Builders in northwest Montana are preparing for rising material costs and sourcing adjustments as the rollout of tariffs continues along an on-again, off-again path

As the Trump administration’s rollout of tariffs on Canadian, Mexican and Chinese goods continues on a volatile trajectory, builders in the Flathead Valley are preparing for rising prices and many are adjusting their supply chains as the busy construction season begins.

Read the rest of the story here.

This Month’s Market Metrics

Gas Prices (March 25)

California (highest) – $4.59/gal | Mississippi (lowest) – $2.65/gal | Montana – $3.09/gal

Glacier Park International Airport Passenger Stats (February)

Departures 2025 31,474 | 2024 29,524 Arrivals 2025 31,213 | 2024 29,820

Unemployment Rates (February)

U.S. 4.1% | Montana 3.2% | Flathead County 3.7%

Flathead County Residential Sales (February)

2025 97 | 2024 86 | 2023 95 | 2022 113

Financial Corner: Don’t Lose Track of Financial Accounts?

Whatever the reason, losing tabs on accounts that could be worth thousands of dollars is never a good thing

For years, people save and invest in 401(k) plans, IRAs and other financial accounts. They wouldn’t lose track of this money, would they? You might be surprised. About 1 in 7 people has unclaimed cash or property, totaling billions of dollars, according to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators.

Read the rest of the column here.