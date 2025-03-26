fbpx
Lincoln County

Body of Idaho Man Recovered Near Troy

An initial investigation indicated that 74-year-old Timothy Wall possibly died of hypothermia after becoming stuck in the snow near the Idaho-Montana border outside of Troy

By Maggie Dresser
Lincoln County Sheriff’s vehicle in Libby on Oct. 5, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Law enforcement on Sunday recovered the body of a 74-year-old Idaho man who was found dead in the snow west of Troy, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) news release.

On March 23 at approximately 2:59 p.m., dispatch received a report of a deceased male on Southside Road. LCSO deputies and detectives located the male who was later identified as Timothy Wall of Naples, Idaho, approximately 3 miles from the Montana-Idaho border.

David Thompson Search and Rescue officials and Lincoln County coroners responded to the scene to assist in the initial investigation, which indicated that hypothermia was a possible cause of death after Wall appeared to have gotten stuck in deep snow. There were no signs of foul play.

Authorities with the Lincoln County and Boundary County sheriff’s offices on March 24 located Wall’s vehicle approximately 2 miles from the state line in Idaho.

The investigation is ongoing.

[email protected]

