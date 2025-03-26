fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Week of March 16: Time to Get Twisted

Sunday, March 16

1:35 a.m. Someone was celebrating the weekend by throwing fireworks out of their truck.

12:47 p.m. A pair of teens who were looking to get twisted stole two 24-racks of Twisted Tea.

11:45 a.m. A flock of unafraid geese were in the road.

Monday, March 17

12:54 a.m. A man was walking around with a shotgun and minding his own business.

4:05 p.m. A concerned neighbor wanted law enforcement to know there might be drug deals going on next door.

6:45 p.m. A West Valley resident was taking advantage of the good burn pile conditions.

Saturday, March 22

3:13 p.m. An overweight, mustached Norwegian Forest cat named Alex went on an unauthorized adventure.

4:35 p.m. An ex’s truck was en route to Helena following a messy break up.

6:57 p.m. An angry brother wanted law enforcement to know his side of the story.

8:26 p.m. A group of motor bikers were practicing their road jumps.

8:32 p.m. Dogs were communicating loudly.

9:58 p.m. A lifted truck was doing donuts in the intersection.

