A Concerned Electrician’s Perspective

As an electrician who has spent years working in Montana’s power systems, I know firsthand the dangers of faulty equipment, poor maintenance, and lax oversight. That’s why I can’t support HB 490. This bill, disguised as consumer protection from fire, is nothing more than a giveaway to utility companies and their millionaire executives at the expense of everyday Montanans.

HB 490 absolves utilities of responsibility when their equipment sparks wildfires. The devastating West Wind Fire that destroyed much of Denton, Montana, on November 30, 2021, was likely caused by a downed power line belonging to NorthWestern Energy, triggered by strong winds and dry conditions. But rather than enforcing stricter accountability measures, HB 490 introduces a vague and self-serving standard of care, stating that utilities are only liable if they fail to meet the expectations of a “reasonable, similarly situated” provider in Montana. Here’s the problem: Montana has few regulated utilities, meaning the major players – NorthWestern Energy and Montana-Dakota Utilities – would essentially set their own liability standards.

This creates a perverse incentive for companies to cut corners on wildfire prevention, knowing they won’t be held accountable unless their negligence is extreme. If a power line sparks a fire, but the utility “substantially followed” its plan – whatever that means – HB 490 gives them legal cover. Meanwhile, homeowners and small businesses will be left picking up the pieces.

Imagine if an electrician like me could write my own safety standards and then have them rubber-stamped by an overworked official with no experience in the field. That’s exactly what HB 490 does for power companies. Instead of holding power companies accountable, HB 490 places the burden on the Public Service Commission (PSC) to oversee wildfire prevention plans. The problem? The PSC lacks the time, resources, and technical expertise to properly assess these plans. Meanwhile, utilities can continue operating without meaningful safeguards against disaster.

Montana is no stranger to wildfire devastation. In 2024 alone, nearly 388,000 acres burned, costing the state over $39 million in suppression efforts. The 2017 fire season was even worse, burning more than a million acres and racking up $400 million in damages. Research shows that as new homes continue to be built in fire-prone areas, wildfire risks and costs will only increase. We know that climate change is exacerbating these conditions and yet, NorthWestern Energy is doubling down on fossil fuels while trying to escape liability for the very conditions they are creating through profit-driven policies. Want to prevent wildfires? How about requiring reductions in our reliance on fossil fuels as a mitigation strategy?

By stripping away protections and making it harder to hold utilities accountable, HB 490 compounds injustices. What happens when a power company’s negligence burns down a working-class neighborhood? Under HB 490, victims would be denied non-economic damages, the kind that recognize the emotional and psychological trauma of losing everything. This is an insult to every Montanan who has ever watched their home, livelihood, or loved ones fall victim to a preventable fire.

HB 490 is not about protecting ho, it’s about shielding utilities from responsibility.

Montanans deserve better. We need stronger wildfire prevention policies, real accountability for utilities, and a system that prioritizes public safety over corporate profits. As someone who works with electrical systems every day, I know that safety isn’t just about fixing problems after they happen, it’s about preventing them in the first place. HB 490 fails that test, and for that reason, it must be stopped.

Tyler Cross is an electrician from Missoula.