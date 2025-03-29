Senate Bill 270 Brings Science to Elk Tag System

Many of the issues that we discuss at the Legislature can seem distant and complicated to the average Montanan. Hunting is not one of those issues. This session, I am sponsoring Senate Bill 270, which brings more science into our state’s tag system for elk hunting. The bill both protects elk in areas where populations are below objectives and allows for objective-based tag limits in areas where elk are abundant.

SB 270 is a common-sense bill. Some parts of Montana, like my area, are under objective for elk numbers. Other parts of the state have so many concentrated in certain places that they can become a problem. The bill makes sure our elk tag system reflects this reality by lowering the cap on the number of B cow tags in low-population zones and capping them at two in zones with populations higher than objectives.

Responsible hunting is an essential part of conservation. Nature is a fine balance, and this legislation helps us maintain that balance in Montana, preserving elk populations for generations of hunters to come.

Additionally, the bill limits out-of-state landowners to just two B tags, putting the interests of Montana hunters first. No one deserves to enjoy our state’s wildlife and outdoor recreation more than the people who actually live here.

I am committed to preserving Montana’s hunting tradition, protecting our native species, and responsibly managing our land. This bill helps accomplish all of that. I also sponsored Senate Bill 106 this session, which opens the door for drones to be used more for hazing elk off private lands where they are a nuisance.

SB 270 already passed the Senate and is now being heard in the House of Representatives. I urge Montanans who care about elk hunting, conservation, and land management to contact their representatives and express support for the bill.

Denley Roge is a Republican state senator from St. Regis.