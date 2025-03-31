Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,000,000

Whitefish

Where: 1015 Mountain Park Dr.

Price: $998,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,748

This home is in very desirable location and features a gourmet kitchen, comfortable living room, gas fireplace and a large deck. The lower level has a great room and access to a patio with a hot tub and private backyard. The attached double garage has a built-in workbench and additional storage. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30043318

Bigfork

Where: 32 Peaceful Ct.

Price: $984,995

What: Five-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,540

This stunning log cabin is nestled in the woods yet just minutes from downtown Bigfork. It includes soaring vaulted ceilings, exposed log beams and an open floor plan that creates a warm and inviting atmosphere. The property features a beautifully manicured yard, privacy fencing and an electric entry gate. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30043430

Kalispell

Where: 205 Shepherd Tr.

Price: $994,000

What: Three-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 1,756

This modern home sits on 2.05 acres and features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings and high-end finishes throughout. It also has a fireplace in the open living area and an enclosed sunroom. Outside is an expansive deck to enjoy the breathtaking mountain views. Brix Realty Co.

MLS Number: 30043447

Kalispell

Where: 229 Sunset Tr.

Price: $999,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 4,268

Perched on a ridge with breathtaking views, this immaculately maintained home blends elegance with thoughtful updates throughout. It features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, fresh interior paint and upgraded light fixtures. Outside there is new decking on all the decks and a large back patio overlooking the backyard. Performance Real Estate, Inc.

MLS Number: 30039680

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].