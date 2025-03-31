Trial Begins for Man Accused of Killing Two Bigfork Residents

The murder trial of a 39-year-old Bigfork man accused of killing his mother along with her partner at their residence in 2022 is now underway in Flathead County District Court, with jury selection, opening statements and witness testimony taking place on Monday, March 31.

The 14-member jury panel, which includes two alternates, heard opening statements and the first witness testimonies in the case against Derrick James Jackson, who pleaded not guilty to two charges of deliberate homicide and a third felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence and a fourth felony charge of criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Judge Amy Eddy is presiding over the trial.

Deputy Flathead County Attorney Amy Kenison told jurors that in the days leading up to the alleged homicide, Jackson exhibited strange behavior and was repeatedly trespassing on his neighbor’s property in Bigfork, first to borrow tools but eventually showing up after midnight with a pitchfork. The following night on Oct. 27, 2022, he appeared at a Bigfork gas station and casino with the pitchfork after walking several miles, scaring the two employees who were closing for the night.

On the day of the alleged murder on Oct. 28, multiple other neighbors called law enforcement, reporting that Jackson was wandering on their properties and trying to break into vehicles on Esteban Lane, carrying a gun and power tools.

During Jackson’s interaction with Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Aaron Westphal, Kenison told jurors the defendant would not cooperate with law enforcement at first but eventually dropped the power tool. Authorities then found a prescription bottle for Stanley Grotberg and a loaded Smith and Wesson pistol where the defendant was previously standing. The defendant was transported to the Flathead County Detention Center.

Later that night, Westphal returned to Jackson’s residence, which he shared with Grotberg and his mother, to conduct a welfare check on Grotberg.

“He’s looking in the window and he sees some blood in the kitchen,” Kenison said.

Westphal then called for backup and entered the residence to find Grotberg, 65, and Jackson’s mother, Tricia DeMotts, 62, dead on the floor.

“It’s expected [the medical examiner] will testify that both Tricia and Stanley died of gunshot wounds to the head,” Kenison said.

Jackson’s defense attorney Levi Roadman told jurors that there are “massive holes” in the prosecution’s case.

“We expect to show you that the state’s entire theory about this case is deeply, deeply flawed and outright incorrect,” Roadman said.

Roadman also said the investigation exhibits confirmation bias.

“The defense also intends to show you that the investigation into this matter was undoubtedly conducted with confirmation bias, and that this led to the overreliance of speculation, inferences and assumptions,” Roadman said.

During witness testimony, multiple people who interacted with Jackson in the days leading up to the arrest described his strange behavior that included him walking with a pitchfork, which caused them to become fearful.

Jackson’s neighbor, Allison Lynch, said when he trespassed on her property on the night of Oct. 26 he was not exhibiting violent behavior, but he made her nervous.

“He seemed high on drugs,” Lynch said.

A cashier at the Your Turn Mercantile in Bigfork said he approached the door while she and another employee were closing up for the night.

“He had a pitchfork in one hand and the handle was on the ground and a fishing pole in the other hand,” she said. “My hairs on the back of my neck were just standing up. The alarms in my head were going off.”

Witness testimony will continue Tuesday, April 1 at 9 a.m.

