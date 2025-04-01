Kalispell Glacier QB Jackson Presley Flips Commitment from Boise State to Montana State

MISSOULA — Kalispell Glacier quarterback Jackson Presley has flipped his commitment from Boise State to Montana State, he announced Sunday on social media.

A member of the class of 2026, Presley verbally committed to play at Boise State Aug. 12, 2024. The Broncos, coached by Spencer Danielson, won the Mountain West Conference and reached the College Football Playoff last season.

“As a kid, the goal in everything I did was to strive, train and earn an opportunity to play at the next level,” Presley wrote in his announcement post.

“I’ll never forget when I verbally committed to Boise State. Coach Danielson is a man of faith and that is exactly why I committed to play for a top 10 program in America.”

Kalispell Glacier QB Jackson Presley flips his commitment from Boise State to Montana State.



Has led the Wolfpack to back-to-back Class AA runner-up finishes.#mtscores pic.twitter.com/CBeG33OJxF — Carson Cashion (@CarsonCashion) March 31, 2025

Presley, a three-star recruit according to Rivals.com and 247Sports, is one of the highest-rated football prospects to ever come out of the Treasure State. He also received offers from Montana and several FBS program in addition to Boise State: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida State, Missouri, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, according to 247Sports.

“After much prayer, thought and communication with my family,” Presley wrote, “I have decided it’s best to continue my playing career in the state that gave me everything and flip my commitment to Montana State.”

A two-time Class AA all-state selection, Presley will enter his senior season next fall with back-to-back state championship appearances under his belt. Through two years of starting for the Wolfpack, Presley has accumulated 5,722 passing yards, 53 passing touchdowns, 337 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The 6-foot-2 gunslinger is now slated to enter an MSU quarterback room that currently features rising redshirt sophomore Chance Wilson, rising redshirt junior Jordan Reed, rising redshirt sophomore Patrick Duchien, incoming freshman Grant Vigen, grayshirt freshman River Warren and rising redshirt junior Justin Lamson. The Bobcats went 15-1, won the Big Sky Conference and played in the FCS title game last season.