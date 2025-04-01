Week of March 23: Dumpster Fire

Sunday, March 23

12:23 p.m. A black Lab and a heeler went on an adventure.

7:09 p.m. A non-law-abiding citizen proposed that the entire Kalispell Police Department surround him at Depot Park so he could challenge the ticket he was given earlier.

11:40 p.m. Some kids – including one in a black hoodie – were practicing their fastballs from a ditch toward oncoming traffic.

Monday, March 24

2:15 p.m. A guy was enjoying an afternoon road soda of the ultra-light variety.

3:07 p.m. Some pointy-eared mutts were on the loose.

6:22 p.m. Teens were ridding some trash from their truck.

11:07 p.m. A caller suspected a group of teens yelling and doing burnouts in the parking lot might be partying.

Tuesday, March 25

9:17 p.m. Someone’s sister kept ordering pizzas in their name and against their will.

9:51 p.m. A husky was not thrilled about being left alone.

11:15 p.m. A single dad asked law enforcement for co-parenting advice.

3:39 p.m. The neighbor kids were talking to a man in a white van at the park.

4:00 p.m. A man who described himself as “just a concerned citizen” was indeed concerned that there was a man wearing a hoodie and “smoking something “in the tunnel.

5:05 p.m. A woman wanted to talk to a sergeant to complain about an officer who was rude when he pulled her over.

5:28 p.m. A driver threw a beer out of her Jeep Wagoneer while en route to the liquor store.

6:27 p.m. A North Dakotan’s DVDs and DVD player were stolen from the hotel he was staying at.

Wednesday, March 26

12:16 p.m. A man who was warned to stop yelling and swearing by the lagoon told officers he would be on his best behavior for the rest of the day.

3:23 p.m. A child called law enforcement to confess his dog broke the neck of the neighbor’s chicken, who was now in his house.

1:22 p.m. A teenager was counseled about swinging a BB gun around.

4:12 p.m. Three sheep dogs and a pit bull were “calmly roaming.”

5:53 p.m. Two young boys were driving a 4-wheeler around a loop “like a racetrack.”

8:16 p.m. Kids were back in a parking lot playing loud music.

8:28 p.m. There was an actual dumpster fire.

Thursday, March 27

1:27 a.m. A silver truck with a light bar on the hood did an early morning burnout in front of someone’s house before speeding away.

4:33 p.m. A resident was annoyed that the street sweeper truck kept driving by their house.

8:42 p.m. A resident was tired of the ding-dong-ditch kids and requested extra patrol around 10 p.m.

10:17 a.m. Someone suspected the neighbor’s chocolate Lab was pooping in his yard and retaliated by throwing the poop over the fence back where it belonged.

11:50 p.m. A Jack Russell terrier has been barking all day every day for the past five years and the neighbor has had enough.

2:48 p.m. There was an altercation over a pool game.

Friday, March 28

11:52 a.m. A man carrying two large bags was “on a mission for God.”

2:01 p.m. There was a drug deal at the gas station.

5:20 p.m. A bystander was annoyed there were a group of teens yelling in a store.

Saturday, March 29

12:47 p.m. Someone was concerned that the teens who were spraying cars with squirt guns would “do it to the wrong person.”

3:05 p.m. Someone was worried that an unstable mailbox would fall on someone.

3:33 p.m. A fluffy West Highland terrier named Whiskey was out exploring.

10:16 p.m. A group of kids were playing basketball in the street, which a neighbor found intimidating.