fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Week of March 23: Dumpster Fire

By

Sunday, March 23

12:23 p.m. A black Lab and a heeler went on an adventure.

7:09 p.m. A non-law-abiding citizen proposed that the entire Kalispell Police Department surround him at Depot Park so he could challenge the ticket he was given earlier.

11:40 p.m. Some kids – including one in a black hoodie – were practicing their fastballs from a ditch toward oncoming traffic.

Monday, March 24

2:15 p.m. A guy was enjoying an afternoon road soda of the ultra-light variety.

3:07 p.m. Some pointy-eared mutts were on the loose.

6:22 p.m. Teens were ridding some trash from their truck.

11:07 p.m. A caller suspected a group of teens yelling and doing burnouts in the parking lot might be partying.

Tuesday, March 25

9:17 p.m. Someone’s sister kept ordering pizzas in their name and against their will.  

9:51 p.m. A husky was not thrilled about being left alone.

11:15 p.m. A single dad asked law enforcement for co-parenting advice.

3:39 p.m. The neighbor kids were talking to a man in a white van at the park.

4:00 p.m. A man who described himself as “just a concerned citizen” was indeed concerned that there was a man wearing a hoodie and “smoking something “in the tunnel.

5:05 p.m. A woman wanted to talk to a sergeant to complain about an officer who was rude when he pulled her over.

5:28 p.m. A driver threw a beer out of her Jeep Wagoneer while en route to the liquor store.

6:27 p.m. A North Dakotan’s DVDs and DVD player were stolen from the hotel he was staying at.

Wednesday, March 26

12:16 p.m. A man who was warned to stop yelling and swearing by the lagoon told officers he would be on his best behavior for the rest of the day.

3:23 p.m. A child called law enforcement to confess his dog broke the neck of the neighbor’s chicken, who was now in his house.

1:22 p.m. A teenager was counseled about swinging a BB gun around.

4:12 p.m. Three sheep dogs and a pit bull were “calmly roaming.”

5:53 p.m. Two young boys were driving a 4-wheeler around a loop “like a racetrack.”

8:16 p.m. Kids were back in a parking lot playing loud music.

8:28 p.m. There was an actual dumpster fire.

Thursday, March 27

1:27 a.m. A silver truck with a light bar on the hood did an early morning burnout in front of someone’s house before speeding away.

4:33 p.m. A resident was annoyed that the street sweeper truck kept driving by their house.

8:42 p.m. A resident was tired of the ding-dong-ditch kids and requested extra patrol around 10 p.m.

10:17 a.m. Someone suspected the neighbor’s chocolate Lab was pooping in his yard and retaliated by throwing the poop over the fence back where it belonged.

11:50 p.m. A Jack Russell terrier has been barking all day every day for the past five years and the neighbor has had enough.

2:48 p.m. There was an altercation over a pool game.

Friday, March 28

11:52 a.m. A man carrying two large bags was “on a mission for God.”

2:01 p.m. There was a drug deal at the gas station.

5:20 p.m. A bystander was annoyed there were a group of teens yelling in a store.

Saturday, March 29

12:47 p.m. Someone was concerned that the teens who were spraying cars with squirt guns would “do it to the wrong person.”

3:05 p.m. Someone was worried that an unstable mailbox would fall on someone.

3:33 p.m. A fluffy West Highland terrier named Whiskey was out exploring.

10:16 p.m. A group of kids were playing basketball in the street, which a neighbor found intimidating.

See All Police Blotter

Montana needs independent journalism.

The Flathead Beacon will always be free, but quality community journalism is expensive to produce. Your support makes our reporting possible. Please consider a one-time or recurring gift to help sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. By joining the Editor’s Club and signing up for a recurring contribution, you will receive a custom-designed Glacier National Park print, as well as other exciting perks.

Click here to read about the impact the Beacon has on the community.

Support Our Work