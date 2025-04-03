Spring Can’t-Miss Events

Glacier Symphony: Beethoven’s Greatest “Missa Solemnis” Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 13 at 3 p.m.

“Missa Solemnis,” described by Beethoven as his greatest work, is, as the Glacier Symphony describes, “a heavenly and complex choral-symphonic work.” The Glacier Symphony will be bringing “Missa Solemnis” to life this April, live from the Wachholz College Center. Tickets range from $44 to $109. Children under 18 are free and college students can buy tickets for $25. Learn more at glaciersymphony.org.

Lakeside Community Clean Up Day Saturday, April 19

There’s no better way to usher in spring than by giving back. The annual Lakeside Community Clean Up Day is an opportunity to pick up garbage and help tidy up Flathead Lake’s shores ahead of the valley’s busiest season. This is a family-friendly event. It’s recommended you bring your own work gloves, dress in bright colors and wear comfortable shoes. Learn more by emailing [email protected].

International Fly Fishing Film Festival Saturday, May 3 at 6 p.m.

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is coming to Whitefish in May, where it will bring premium films produced by filmmakers from across the globe that showcase the “passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.” The event, hosted by Cast Hope, will take place at the O’Shaughnessy Center. General admission is $22. Doors open at 6 p.m. and films begin at 6:45 p.m. Learn more at flyfilmfest.com/whitefishmt.

The Whitefish Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K in Whitefish. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Whitefish FishFest Saturday, May 17

At the third annual Whitefish FishFest, expect a day of races, sidewalk sales, patio parties and music. The day will begin at 8 a.m. with the Whitefish marathon, half-marathon and 5k races on Central Avenue. Throughout the day, local shops will be offering sales, raffles and giveaways and there will be live music throughout town. Learn more at facebook.com/WFFishFest.

50th Annual Bigfork Whitewater Festival Friday, May 23 – Sunday, May 25

The final mile of the Swan River, which flows into Bigfork Bay, is known as the “Wild Mile,” a class IV section of whitewater that draws brave kayakers and rafters for races each spring. This beloved local tradition –– now in its 50th year –– is returning to Bigfork with high-stakes races and high-energy community fun. Locals and visitors alike are invited to come spectate or, if they have the chops, enter one of the wild races. Learn more at bigforkwhitewaterfestival.com.