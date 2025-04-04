In a World Without Libraries, Where Would We Turn? 

Imagine a world without libraries. No happy toddlers singing along in Storytime, no seniors learning how to use video chat to connect with grandchildren, no quiet corners for teens to prepare for their big test. Imagine a world where the doors of opportunity are closed for those who need them most and when early literacy rates for Montana kids are struggling. This stark image is an important reminder of the critical resource your public library is.

As we celebrate National Library Week, April 7-12, and Library Giving Day, the urgency to support our libraries has never been greater. Libraries are best positioned to serve their communities when they are supported by a diverse and reliable partnership of public, private, and community sources. The recent closure of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) underscores the precarious position of these vital community hubs. In rural Montana communities, these types of cuts could shutter essential libraries. And for larger libraries, like Flathead County, local dollars and philanthropy will be called upon to ensure the library services we are accustomed to survive.

The Flathead Library Foundation, Friends of Flathead County Library, and our generous donors and members are prioritizing the lifelines, launchpads, and gathering spaces that Flathead County Library provides. We understand that libraries have always been more than bookshelves and stories. They are essential for a healthy, informed, and connected community.

Consider the humble beginnings of our own library system. In 1892, a small reading room opened in Kalispell with just 300 books. Today, our Library serves over 100,000 residents in Flathead County, who have more than 200,000 library visits annually, and with a collection of more than 102,000 physical pieces. All residents are offered far more than books, including: reliable access to technology that’s crucial for job seekers, students, and entrepreneurs; award-winning early literacy programs for children 0-5 that fuel a love of reading, learning, and community; and safe spaces in all three branches where everyone is welcome to learn and connect.

However, the future of these vital services is not guaranteed. That’s why your support is critical.

We cannot afford to take our libraries for granted. In a time of increasing isolation and information disparity, they are more important than ever. Let’s stand together and ensure that future generations have access and opportunities those before them have enjoyed. Be a Library Champion. Support our libraries this National Library Week and Library Giving Day, enjoy one of the free Story Concerts being held at each branch throughout the week, prepare a thank you note for a librarian, and help us build the future of our libraries together. Great communities have great libraries. Let us not shirk from our shared responsibility to support them.

For more information, visit www.flatheadlibraryfoundation.org

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Flathead Library Foundation and Friends of Flathead County Library, Erica Wirtala, President, Flathead Library Foundation. and Jill Carlberg, President, Friends of Flathead County Library.