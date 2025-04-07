Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $800,000

Columbia Falls
Where: 284 Bench Run
Price: $799,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,144
This stunning mountain modern home sits on just over a half-acre lot. It features large windows, stainless steel appliances, sleek countertops, and a spacious island for entertaining. The home also includes a three-car garage, providing plenty of storage and space for your vehicles and recreational toys. eXp Realty
MLS Number: 30043226
Bigfork
Where: 27 Gage Terrace
Price: $795,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,414
This home in the sought-after Crestview neighborhood blends comfort and convenience and is just minutes from downtown Bigfork. It has an open floor plan, soaring ceilings, a spacious living room, and a gas fireplace. Outside is an expansive back deck overlooking the fully fenced, beautifully landscaped yard. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty
MLS Number: 30044278
Kalispell
Where: 187 Rocky Meadows Lp.
Price: $781,500
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,590
This thoughtfully designed home features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, radiant heat and two gas fireplaces. It also has knotty hickory cabinets, alder trim, granite counters and hardwood floors. Outside is a landscaped backyard, Trex deck, fire pit, hot tub and pickleball court. Silvercreek Realty Group
MLS Number: 30041553
Whitefish
Where: 5161 River Lakes Parkway
Price: 795,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath townhouse
Square Feet: 1,926
This River Lakes townhouse has been completely updated, including interior paint, light fixtures, gas furnace, sump pump, luxury plank flooring and carpeting. It also has an open dining and kitchen area, vaulted ceilings, large windows and a gas fireplace. Includes access to a private clubhouse with a pool and fitness center. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty
MLS Number: 30038647
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].