Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $800,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 284 Bench Run

Price: $799,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,144

This stunning mountain modern home sits on just over a half-acre lot. It features large windows, stainless steel appliances, sleek countertops, and a spacious island for entertaining. The home also includes a three-car garage, providing plenty of storage and space for your vehicles and recreational toys. eXp Realty

MLS Number: 30043226

Bigfork

Where: 27 Gage Terrace

Price: $795,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,414

This home in the sought-after Crestview neighborhood blends comfort and convenience and is just minutes from downtown Bigfork. It has an open floor plan, soaring ceilings, a spacious living room, and a gas fireplace. Outside is an expansive back deck overlooking the fully fenced, beautifully landscaped yard. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30044278

Kalispell

Where: 187 Rocky Meadows Lp.

Price: $781,500

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,590

This thoughtfully designed home features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, radiant heat and two gas fireplaces. It also has knotty hickory cabinets, alder trim, granite counters and hardwood floors. Outside is a landscaped backyard, Trex deck, fire pit, hot tub and pickleball court. Silvercreek Realty Group

MLS Number: 30041553

Whitefish

Where: 5161 River Lakes Parkway

Price: 795,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath townhouse

Square Feet: 1,926

This River Lakes townhouse has been completely updated, including interior paint, light fixtures, gas furnace, sump pump, luxury plank flooring and carpeting. It also has an open dining and kitchen area, vaulted ceilings, large windows and a gas fireplace. Includes access to a private clubhouse with a pool and fitness center. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30038647

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].