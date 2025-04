Another ski season came to a close over the weekend In Whitefish. As per tradition, costumed skiers and boarders put their hydroplaning skills to the test with the annual Whitefish Mountain Resort Pond Skim competition. Multiple rounds of increasing difficulty all but ensured every participant, sooner or later, went for a swim. Cloudless skies and temps climbing in the 50s lured a sun-kissed throng to the slopes to witness the limits of surface tension.

Whitefish Mountain Resort Pond Skim on April 5, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

