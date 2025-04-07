Suspects in Multiple Vehicle Thefts Apprehended After Massive Pursuit

A man and a woman are in custody following a suspected burglary and vehicle theft in the Whitefish area that led to a massive pursuit across the north valley involving Flathead County sheriff’s deputies, the Montana Highway Patrol, Columbia Falls and Whitefish police officers, U.S. Forest Service officers and Two Bear Air.

James Ekvall and Ashley Bruns are being held at the Flathead County Detention Center pending formal charges. According to a post by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, both suspects are believed to be involved in multiple burglaries and vehicle thefts throughout northwest Montana.

At about 8:15 a.m. Monday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a burglary near Whitefish and learned that multiple vehicles had been stolen. While on scene the deputies discovered a vehicle that had previously been reported as stolen, and which the suspects had allegedly abandoned there.

Flathead County dispatch immediately broadcasted the details of the recently stolen vehicles to partner agencies and they were quickly spotted by Whitefish police officers in the East Edgewood area. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspects fled.

Soon a multi-agency pursuit was launched that included air support from Two Bear Air. The stolen vehicles were later discovered in the Haskill Basin area. After an extensive search that involved K9 teams and drones, Two Bear Air located the heat signature of two individuals hiding near a tree. Ekvall and Bruns were taken into custody without injury.