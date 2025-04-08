Montana Works Better When We Listen to Tribes

For too long, the state government has made decisions about tribal lands, people, and resources without bringing tribes into the room. That’s not just disrespectful—it’s bad policy. Senate Bill 379 aims to change that, and it’s a bill that will benefit all Montanans.

SB 379 ensures that tribal consultation in Montana isn’t treated as a checkbox. It requires state agencies to adopt formal consultation policies, appoint tribal liaisons, and provide cultural competency training. It also mandates regular consultation and annual reporting—so we’re not just talking about consultation, we’re doing it and doing it right.

This isn’t just about fulfilling obligations to sovereign tribal nations—though that matters deeply. It’s also about improving state decision-making. When tribal voices are part of the conversation early on, we avoid costly mistakes, build stronger policies, and find solutions that work on the ground.

Tribes know their communities. They have lived here since time immemorial. They manage forests, deliver health care, build infrastructure, and educate children. Ignoring that knowledge doesn’t just disrespect tribal sovereignty—it’s a lost opportunity for the entire state.

But now, SB 379 is at risk—not because it’s flawed, but because a bloated fiscal note was recently attached to it. That note makes the bill seem more expensive than it actually is and threatens to derail it in the final stretch. Let me be clear: consultation is not too expensive. The real cost comes from making policy in a vacuum and paying the price later.

We’ve seen what happens when the government fails to listen: lawsuits, delays, broken trust, and missed chances for partnership. SB 379 is about preventing that. It’s about working smarter, being proactive, and building relationships that last.

Montana has a proud record of leadership on tribal-state relations—from Indian Education for All to our successful water compacts. SB 379 builds on that legacy. It honors the government-to-government relationship between the state and Tribal Nations, and it makes that relationship stronger and more effective.

This isn’t a partisan issue. It’s a Montana issue. Every Montanan—tribal or not—benefits from a government that listens, learns, and leads with respect.

I urge my colleagues in the Legislature and citizens across the state: don’t let a fiscal note get in the way of doing what’s right—and what’s smart. Support SB 379. Stand for consultation. And stand for a Montana where everyone has a seat at the table.

Susan Webber is a Democratic state senator from Browning.