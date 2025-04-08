Protecting the Heart of the Community

The upcoming levy vote is a critical moment for Flathead Valley, with far-reaching implications for our community. A failed levy means cuts to programs and staff at the Agricultural Education Center, which has positively impacted countless lives, including mine.

I had the privilege of being involved with the H.E. Robinson Agricultural Center, and I can say without a doubt that it has been one of the most transformative experiences of my life. Being involved in the agriculture center has led to my career in veterinary medicine. The center and staff didn’t just teach me about agriculture; it equipped me with valuable skills in business management, leadership, and public speaking – skills that continue to serve me in my career and life.

The Ag Center provides much more than agricultural knowledge; it offers students hands-on opportunities in welding, woodworking, veterinary science, and horticulture to name a few. These programs foster personal growth and prepare young people for success in a wide range of fields.

I am a testament to the positive impact that the Ag Center can have. Without the skills and confidence I developed, I wouldn’t be where I am today. That’s why I fully support the levy and encourage everyone to vote “Yes.” It’s essential that we preserve these opportunities for future generations.

A passed levy will protect a vital community resource, ensuring that the Ag Center can continue to shape young lives and prepare them for the future. Let’s stand together to keep this a cornerstone in the community.

Vote “Yes” for our students, the Ag Center, and our future.



Jordan Robins

Ag Center Alumni and Glacier High School Graduate

Bozeman