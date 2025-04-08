fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Week of March 30: Burnout Season

By

Sunday, March 30

11:47 a.m. A man was disappointed in himself for accidently cooking rotten eggs for Sunday brunch.

11:38 p.m. Someone confiscated their drinking companion’s belongings and kicked them out of the vehicle for “being nasty.”

6:14 p.m. Dispatch was informed they have a “cute voice.”

Monday, March 31

12:07 p.m. A guy with long hair and a beard wearing a stocking cap was racing his remote-control car against real cars by the skate park.

2:44 p.m. A neighbor who “isn’t always a nosey Nelly” wanted to know why the cops were there earlier.

3:18 p.m. A motorist was enjoying a shooter before driving off.

10:27 p.m. A caller was tired of looking at the pink and purple jet ski in the parking lot.

Tuesday, April 1

4:46 p.m. A Siberian husky donning a pink bandana was exercising her independence.

10:09 p.m. A bald guy with glasses driving a black SUV threatened a scooter driver.

Wednesday, April 2

8:54 a.m. A “bully breed” dog wearing a cone of shame and his associate were guarding the neighbor’s house.

9:45 a.m. A high schooler wanted his NRA backpack and “Lord of the Flies” copy returned.

Thursday, April 3

10:21 p.m. Hooligans were breaking into the car wash to disassemble vacuums and pry open the vending machines.

1:31 p.m. A Bitcoin customer was starting to doubt cryptocurrency after transferring funds to a “shady account.”

4:08 p.m. A 4-year-old in their birthday suit was looking out the window.

Friday, April 4

9:49 p.m. A high volume of burnouts were happening in the senior parking lot.

Saturday, April 5

12:48 p.m. A border collie was enjoying some trash on his own property.

7 p.m. There was a full moon coming from inside a fast-moving F-250.

8:38 p.m. Four pickup trucks with glow lights were doing donuts in the field.

8:42 p.m. A condom full of urine was abandoned on the neighbor’s doorstep.

10:18 p.m. A group of kids were told to stop doing burnouts in the parking lot.

