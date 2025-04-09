Whitefish Restaurant Week Serves Up Local Flavor for a Cause

For the first time in years, Whitefish’s diverse and growing restaurant scene will take center stage in a community-driven event designed to highlight local culinary talent while supporting a pressing local issue. Whitefish Restaurant Week, running May 12th through the 16th, will offer diners the chance to enjoy special menus, discover new restaurants, and give back to the community.

The event, presented by Explore Whitefish (also known as the Whitefish Convention and Visitors Bureau), brings together restaurants, residents and visitors to support Housing Whitefish, a nonprofit working to expand affordable workforce housing.

“This event is a brilliant opportunity to savor local flavors while supporting a very important cause. Every bite gives back to the sustainability of our vibrant community,” said Chef Earl Reynolds of Herb & Omni, one of the participating restaurants.

With the price of housing in Whitefish continuing to rise, many local workers—including those in the hospitality industry—struggle to find stable housing. That challenge has direct consequences for local businesses, particularly restaurants, which rely on a strong workforce to maintain the town’s reputation as a premier dining destination in Montana.

Daniel Sidder, Executive Director of Housing Whitefish, said the event is a creative way to connect the community with the issue.

“Workforce housing is essential to maintaining Whitefish’s unique character and thriving economy,” Sidder said. “Support from events like Restaurant Week helps us continue our mission of ensuring that those who work here can afford to live here.”

For restaurants, the timing of Whitefish Restaurant Week is just as significant as the cause. The event is scheduled for early May, a period when tourism slows and many small businesses face a seasonal lull.

Zak Anderson, Membership Director at Explore Whitefish, emphasized how Restaurant Week gives locals a chance to support their favorite spots before the summer crowds arrive.

“May is historically a challenging time for restaurants and other small businesses in town,” Anderson said. “Restaurant Week not only highlights the incredible food scene in Whitefish but also gives locals a great excuse to go out, try something new, and support their community. It’s a fun and delicious way to give back.”

Restaurant Week will feature a range of special prix-fixe menus, highlighting the culinary diversity of the town. Chef Tim Good, owner of Last Chair Kitchen & Bar, is eager to showcase his team’s creativity while making a difference.

“Participating in Restaurant Week allows us to do what we love—creating great food—while giving back to the community that has supported us over the years. It’s a win-win for everyone involved,” Good said.

With restaurant participation growing and anticipation building, the event is poised to become an annual tradition. Organizers hope that Whitefish locals and visitors alike will take advantage of this opportunity to eat well, support local businesses, and contribute to a cause that helps keep Whitefish a vibrant and welcoming place to live.For more information, including participating restaurants and menu details, visit Explore Whitefish’s website.

Whitefish Restaurant Week is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Explore Whitefish, Summit Beverage, Watkins Distributing, and the Whitefish Food and Wine Festival.

The above content is sponsored by Explore Whitefish. To learn more about sponsored content, email [email protected].