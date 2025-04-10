In the 1994 movie classic “Dumb and Dumber” characters Harry and Lloyd attempt to return money to a friend. In what should have been a relatively easy task, they of course stumble upon all sorts of problems. The same seems true for the Montana Governor and Legislature.

Property tax relief for Montana homeowners should be easy. But like Lloyd (the Governor) and Harry (the Legislature) returning money to hardworking residents has become a monumental challenge and they’re stumbling all over themselves. As I’ve suggested for years, allow me to restate three easy steps: first increase millage rates for out-of-country foreign homeowners by 100%; second increase millage rates on out-of-state U.S. homeowners by 75%, and third increase millage rates on Montana second homeowners by 50%.

This will generate more than enough revenue to refund neighbors who actually live and work in Montana as real residents. Let’s start protecting those who view homeownership as their home and not as a highly speculative commercial enterprise.

Pat Malone

Columbia Falls