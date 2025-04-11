Kalispell District 4, You Can Count on Me

Our community is facing a crucial decision on May 6th concerning the high school levy. We have not passed a levy since 2007, and while our local schools have pinched every penny possible to keep our programs running and our students successful, we are no longer able to fill in the gaps to keep these fantastic opportunities possible for our kids.



My own kiddos have graduated high school and have never received the benefits of a successful levy, but I remain committed to our current and future students and will continue to vote yes for school levies. Our students are the ones who will grow our food, provide our healthcare, serve in law enforcement and emergency services, and teach and coach kids in our schools. I don’t just want the same opportunities I had at Flathead High School 25 years ago – I want more for the generations to follow. The world has and is continuing to change, and the programs we are able to offer students are incredibly valuable to their success.



I recognize Montanans have absolutely felt the kick of our rising taxes and inflation – it’s been brutal. In addition, we do not receive school funding from taxes on marijuana sales as other states do. I encourage everyone with concerns about our taxes to contact our local legislative representatives. They are listening (especially Rep. Courtenay Sprunger!), and our voices absolutely make a difference. We do have the power to make a change.



In the meantime, we have a precious opportunity to invest in the most valuable resource Montana has to offer – our children. I have had the privilege of working with our high school students through our current extracurricular activities, and I can vouch for the fantastic human beings that are growing up in Kalispell. We should all be incredibly proud of our kids, and they deserve the gift of the best education possible. With the savings of one less latte each month, or three fewer pizzas each year, I am able to support our schools. It’s a small price to pay in exchange for our Vo-Ag, music/theatre, sports, and internship programs, as well as the message it sends to our students: they matter, and we are here for them.



Kalispell District 5, you can count on me.

Betsy Cummings

Kalispell