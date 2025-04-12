In these times of political chaos, economic turmoil, social unrest and daily unpredictability, it appears useless, despite impassioned appeals, to seek solace from our elected representatives who remain unresponsive and spineless.

Instead, I would offer these words of wisdom from respected notables who have endured turbulent times before.

James Thurber, American humorist, “Let us not look back in anger, nor forward in fear, but around in awareness.”

George Orwell, British writer, “Political language is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give the appearance of solidity to pure wind.”

Albert Einstein, “The masses are always deceived.”

Jim Garrison, head investigator of Kennedy assassination, “The truth is always the first casualty of power.”

Winston Churchill, “A lie makes it halfway around the world before the truth gets its pants on.”

Ken Burns, in his Vietnam documentary, “It’s very difficult to expel ignorance if you retain arrogance.”

Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist, “You can’t use reason to convince anyone out of an argument that they didn’t use reason to get into.”

From Proverbs, “Pride goes before destruction, haughtiness before a fall.”

Samuel Johnson, 19th century lexicographer, “Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.”

Annick Smith, co-editor of the literary anthology, The Last Best Place, “A zealot’s mission – The boring urge to make everyone be like you.”

And lastly, H.L. Mencken, American journalist and scholar, writing in The Baltimore Evening Sun, July 25, 1920, “As Democracy is perfected, the office of President represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day, the plain folk of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be occupied by a downright fool and complete narcissistic moron.”

In conclusion, Buddha, “Doubt everything. Find your own light.”

Denny Kellogg

Bigfork