Everyone in the know about President Trump’s plans to flip flop decisions about tariffs is suspect for insider trading. Staff economic advisors, favored businesses, Trump’s family, and Trump himself. Do you imagine they do not know in advance that Trump will announce large tariffs, knowing the stock market will fall drastically, allowing them to buy up reduced price stocks, and then join in on the wink, wink when Trump suddenly says, no, I’ll wait a while to impose the tariffs after all? And shazam, they all boost their wealth enormously when the stock market rebounds dramatically. Insider trading is lucrative.

In the long run this flip flopping of tariff policies will hurt us personally and the U.S. collectively, (except those who got in on insider trading) because our world trading partners have learned to never trust the U.S. again.

Stephanie Brancati

Big Arm