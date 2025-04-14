Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $400,000

Rollins

Where: Peach Park Lp.

Price: $399,000

What: One-bedroom home

Square Feet: 356

This off-grid retreat spans over 5 acres that border state land and features stunning mountain and lake views. The property includes a cabin, stylish outhouse, sky loft, viewing deck and gazebo. The home is located just 15 minutes from a public boat launch on Flathead Lake. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30044497

Kalispell

Where: 412 Second Ave. E.

Price: $410,000

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,216

This historic and charming gem is located in the sought-after east side of downtown Kalispell. The home features a spacious backyard with storage shed and a cozy front porch. The zoning offers commercial, short-term rental, and residential use opportunities. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30040975

Columbia Falls

Where: 323 Second St. E.

Price: $399,999

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 897

This beautifully updated home is the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. It features fresh paint, new flooring, fenced backyard, detached garage and abundant natural light. The home’s curb appeal is undeniable, and it is located just four blocks from downtown Columbia Falls. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30043024

Kalispell

Where: 810 Fourth Ave. W.

Price: $374,950

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 764

This well-kept and charming downtown home blends timeless 1920s character with modern durability. It features an open floor plan, metal roof, beautiful hardwood floor, and custom-built bookshelves. The property is nestled in a desirable location with a fenced-in backyard and mountain views. Ideal Real Estate

MLS Number: 30040804

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].