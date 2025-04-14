Jury Convicts Kalispell Man of Poaching White-tailed Deer in North Fork Area

A Flathead County jury convicted a 30-year-old Kalispell man of poaching three white-tailed deer in the North Fork area in November 2023, according to a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) news release.

Cody Hunter Carr in Flathead County Justice Court was found guilty of two counts of unlawful possession of wildlife; two counts of hunting or killing an overlimit of game animals; two counts of waste of game animals; and a count of loan or transfer of license.

Deputy Flathead County Attorney Gabe Valentine prosecuted the case.

An investigation conducted by FWP Game Warden Nate Muhn revealed that Carr illegally killed three whitetail deer in the North Fork Flathead River drainage in Hunting District 110.

According to the citations Muhn issued in March 2024, Carr shot and killed two white-tailed bucks using deer tags that did not belong to him and admitted to leaving the animals in the back of a vehicle long enough to waste the meat. The defendant also shot a white-tailed doe without a license, which he transported, gutted and hung to cool.

The defendant in 2013 was convicted of a felony burglary charge and probation violation in Flathead County District Court.

Carr’s sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Visit tipmont.mt.gov for more information on reporting natural resource crimes.

[email protected]