Keeping Clean Energy Tax Credits Will Help Our Economy

As our economy is buffeted by the looming trade war and businesses are unsure where, how and whether to invest, one way to provide a bit of stability is to support investments already made under existing law. That’s one reason it would be nuts for Congress to roll back the investment and production tax credits for clean electricity facilities, carbon capture, solar and wind energy, battery components, and energy efficiency passed a few years ago. According to Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.), “America cannot afford to turn a blind eye to how existing clean energy tax credits are actively helping our Armed Forces, small businesses, and everyday families.” Clean energy investment is estimated to add $8 billion to Montana’s economy in the next decade. If we are to meet our increasing energy demands, these tax credits are a wise investment that will pay future dividends greatly exceeding their cost. Please urge Sens. Steve Daines and Tim Sheehy, and Reps. Ryan Zinke and Troy Downing to join the bipartisan efforts (including 21 House Republicans at last count) to maintain these investments, keep our utility bills low, support rural enterprises, and keep Montana moving toward the future. Use this link to call Congress.

Rich Harris

Charlo