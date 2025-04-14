Week of April 6: Chicken Murders

Sunday, April 6

12:13 p.m. A loud Mustang just comes and goes at all hours of the day.

2:00 p.m. A boxer named Rambo made friends with the neighbor.

5:48 p.m. A police officer attempted a mediation between two neighbors after one of them was yelling insults off the porch.

Monday, April 7

10:19 a.m. A $435 online kitten purchase turned out to be a scam.

3:50 p.m. The neighbor’s dog barked for 30 minutes.

Tuesday, April 8

5:21 p.m. A feminine Pitbull wearing a pink collar was distrustful of a potential captor.

9:52 p.m. A pair of huskies were accused of committing a mass murder of seven chickens.

7:18 p.m. The victim of a bicycle theft demanded restitution.

Wednesday, April 9

1:57 p.m. Someone was enjoying an evening campfire under the bridge.

3:34 p.m. A lost puppy was rescued.

9:56 p.m. Someone wouldn’t stop doing burnouts.

11:57 p.m. “Sketchy” people were hanging out in the casino.

Thursday, April 10

10:47 a.m. A woman with tall black boots and a man with a Pitbull accused of smoking crack turned out to be smoking pot.

11:11 a.m. A concerned citizen wanted law enforcement to make sure there were no children stuck inside of an abandoned fridge by the playground.

9:43 p.m. A teenager behind the wheel of a truck bed full of girls was driving like a “maniac.”

11:12 p.m. A birthday party was getting louder.

Friday, April 11

8:35 a.m. Someone’s nephew was “doing dope with some gal.”

4:48 p.m. Someone called to turn himself in “for everything.”

10:18 p.m. A neighbor was concerned the two golden retrievers sitting in the yard would become vicious.

11:24 p.m. An ex-boyfriend threatened to throw away the cats.

11:47 p.m. A $600 hoodie was last seen near the jukebox.

Saturday, April 12

1:48 p.m. Dirt bikers who smelled of alcohol were doing burnouts.