Kalispell Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Drug-trafficking Conspiracy on Blackfeet Reservation

A 34-year-old Kalispell man who planned to sell drugs on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Cameron Lee Richard Carr in September 2024 pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided.

In November 2023, law enforcement received information that Carr was trafficking illegal drugs from Kalispell to Browning and was seen leaving the Going to the Sun Inn in Browning on Nov. 28, 2023.

A Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services officer tried to pull Carr over after he ran a stop sign but the suspect drove off. Carr eventually stopped his vehicle and ran away. He was apprehended by the officer and arrested, at which point Carr reached for his waistband and prompted a weapons search before placing him in a patrol vehicle.

The officer recovered suspected meth and fentanyl and found a 9 mm Ruger handgun on the ground near the area where Carr was arrested.

During a search of Carr’s vehicle, law enforcement seized 11 additional firearms, 500 grams of methamphetamine, 168 grams of fentanyl in pill and powder form, and small amounts of opioids and cocaine.

Carr on Dec. 1, 2023 admitted to distributing drugs in Browning during an interview with law enforcement, according to court documents.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case and the investigation was conducted by the FBI, DEA, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office.

