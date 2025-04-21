We’re confident the Montana Republican Party is deeply familiar with the Ten Commandments, but it seems that they’ve forgotten another commandment foundational to Republicans: President Ronald Reagan’s “Eleventh Commandment.”

Coined when President Reagan ran for Governor of California, this commandment states that Republicans “shalt not speak ill of another Republican.” Reagan’s commitment to uniting a divided Republican Party in his home state paved the way for him to defeat a Democratic incumbent governor and rise to President of the United States.

Sadly, many leaders in Montana’s Republican Party have forgotten this commandment. The GOP has instead prioritized infighting, divisiveness, and an attempt to regulate elected officials’ behaviors and votes this legislative session over defending conservative values like individual freedom, lower taxes, and government accountability.

This session, we’ve had to adopt President Reagan’s “teflon” approach to politics. Scandal only serves to distract us from what many consider a Republican mandate in Montana following last year’s election. Too many Republicans are acting as if that mandate was for their personal gain, not to pursue a conservative agenda for Montana citizens.

As conservative Republicans, we are committed to seeing Governor Gianforte’s agenda become law this session. The Governor has outlined multiple conservative priorities that some Republican leaders, both within and outside the legislature, have stymied at every step. Republicans should be united around delivering meaningful, immediate property and income tax relief for Montana homeowners, families and small businesses, not infighting and pursuing backdoor deals with Democrats. That’s why we will keep fighting for the Governor’s agenda until the gavel falls on sine die.

We challenge every elected Republican to ask themselves: have I delivered on the promises I made to voters last year? Have I stayed true to the conservative principles for which I was elected? Have I earned the trust Montana’s citizens have placed in me?

We are committed to transparency, integrity, and accountability to the people. Let’s follow Reagan’s commandment the final days of session and unite behind Governor Gianforte’s conservative, Montana-first agenda.

Sen. Josh Kassmier, R-Fort Benton

Sen. Gayle Lammers, R-Hardin

Sen. Gregg Hunter, R-Glasgow