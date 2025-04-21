Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 628 Kelley Rd.

Price: $749,900

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,958

This spacious home has spectacular Swan Mountain Range and Glacier National Park views. The property has untapped potential and includes 3.6 east valley acres and a large shop. The farm-style home is surrounded by mature trees and open meadows. Glacier Real Estate of Montana

MLS Number: 30046560

Whitefish

Where: 636 Obrien Ave.

Price: $749,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,251

Located in the heart of downtown, this well-kept home is just one block away from the river and a local park. It has an abundance of natural light and an open living and dining area that connects to the kitchen. Outside is a private deck that provides space for relaxing or entertaining. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30046420

Bigfork

Where: 123 Lake Hills Dr.

Price: $745,000

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,480

This extensively updated home in the Crestview neighborhood is within walking distance to the village of Bigfork and Flathead Lake public access. Upgrades include remodeled bathrooms, new trim and much more. The home features a bright layout with the living and dining areas flowing seamlessly onto the deck. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30044373

Bigfork

Where: 13559 Crescent Moon Dr.

Price: $739,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,244

This charming home near Swan Lake sits on a 0.73-acre lot bordering a common area. It has an open floor plan, great natural light, hardwood flooring, a spacious kitchen and a gas fireplace. Outside is a deck overlooking the fenced backyard with underground sprinklers. ERA Lambros Real Estate

MLS Number: 30044222

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].