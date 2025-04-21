fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Week of April 13: Brass Knuckles

By

Sunday, April 13

8:38 a.m. A man with glasses and a ponytail was mediating between the squirrels and his German shepherd in the park.

5:52 p.m. Someone believed the teenaged sports car drivers were going to start drag racing from the Fatt Boys parking lot.

10:20 p.m. A neighbor wanted the kids who were doing burnouts in the parking lot to go to jail.

Monday, April 14

7:49 p.m. A husband reported a stole purse, but admitted his wife often loses her purse and it could be somewhere in the house or at the restaurant they were recently dining at.

10:11 p.m. A truck with yellow LED lights was doing burnouts.

1:34 p.m. A pair of horses were taking advantage of their newfound freedom.

Tuesday, April 15

8:29 a.m. A group of teenagers were yelling obscenities in the park.

11:27 a.m. The neighbors are sick of the same German shepherd and another black dog running around unleashed every night.

2:30 p.m. Two dogs who were reportedly barking nonstop were on their best behavior for the investigating police officer.

3:37 p.m. A property owner wanted to pursue charges against a neighbor who hired a hit man to take down their shrubs.

Wednesday, April 16

11:22 a.m. A guy pooped in the park.

Thursday, April 17

1:48 a.m. A recently discharged inmate wanted to know how to get his brass knuckles back.

5:24 p.m. The mother of a teenaged boy was seeking parenting advice from law enforcement.

6:12 p.m. The driver of a Silverado executed a roundabout burnout.

7:24 p.m. A tiny dog chased the neighbor down the alley.

Friday, April 18

7:59 p.m. A burn pile became a grass fire.

Saturday, April 19

1:11 p.m. Someone was being followed by a “big, giant dog” who was also very friendly.

12:42 p.m. A party host was taking advantage of the absence of a noise ordinance.

See All Police Blotter

Montana needs independent journalism.

The Flathead Beacon will always be free, but quality community journalism is expensive to produce. Your support makes our reporting possible. Please consider a one-time or recurring gift to help sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. By joining the Editor’s Club and signing up for a recurring contribution, you will receive a custom-designed Glacier National Park print, as well as other exciting perks.

Click here to read about the impact the Beacon has on the community.

Support Our Work