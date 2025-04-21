Week of April 13: Brass Knuckles

Sunday, April 13
8:38 a.m. A man with glasses and a ponytail was mediating between the squirrels and his German shepherd in the park.
5:52 p.m. Someone believed the teenaged sports car drivers were going to start drag racing from the Fatt Boys parking lot.
10:20 p.m. A neighbor wanted the kids who were doing burnouts in the parking lot to go to jail.
Monday, April 14
7:49 p.m. A husband reported a stole purse, but admitted his wife often loses her purse and it could be somewhere in the house or at the restaurant they were recently dining at.
10:11 p.m. A truck with yellow LED lights was doing burnouts.
1:34 p.m. A pair of horses were taking advantage of their newfound freedom.
Tuesday, April 15
8:29 a.m. A group of teenagers were yelling obscenities in the park.
11:27 a.m. The neighbors are sick of the same German shepherd and another black dog running around unleashed every night.
2:30 p.m. Two dogs who were reportedly barking nonstop were on their best behavior for the investigating police officer.
3:37 p.m. A property owner wanted to pursue charges against a neighbor who hired a hit man to take down their shrubs.
Wednesday, April 16
11:22 a.m. A guy pooped in the park.
Thursday, April 17
1:48 a.m. A recently discharged inmate wanted to know how to get his brass knuckles back.
5:24 p.m. The mother of a teenaged boy was seeking parenting advice from law enforcement.
6:12 p.m. The driver of a Silverado executed a roundabout burnout.
7:24 p.m. A tiny dog chased the neighbor down the alley.
Friday, April 18
7:59 p.m. A burn pile became a grass fire.
Saturday, April 19
1:11 p.m. Someone was being followed by a “big, giant dog” who was also very friendly.
12:42 p.m. A party host was taking advantage of the absence of a noise ordinance.