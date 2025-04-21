Week of April 13: Brass Knuckles

Sunday, April 13

8:38 a.m. A man with glasses and a ponytail was mediating between the squirrels and his German shepherd in the park.

5:52 p.m. Someone believed the teenaged sports car drivers were going to start drag racing from the Fatt Boys parking lot.

10:20 p.m. A neighbor wanted the kids who were doing burnouts in the parking lot to go to jail.

Monday, April 14

7:49 p.m. A husband reported a stole purse, but admitted his wife often loses her purse and it could be somewhere in the house or at the restaurant they were recently dining at.

10:11 p.m. A truck with yellow LED lights was doing burnouts.

1:34 p.m. A pair of horses were taking advantage of their newfound freedom.

Tuesday, April 15

8:29 a.m. A group of teenagers were yelling obscenities in the park.

11:27 a.m. The neighbors are sick of the same German shepherd and another black dog running around unleashed every night.

2:30 p.m. Two dogs who were reportedly barking nonstop were on their best behavior for the investigating police officer.

3:37 p.m. A property owner wanted to pursue charges against a neighbor who hired a hit man to take down their shrubs.

Wednesday, April 16

11:22 a.m. A guy pooped in the park.

Thursday, April 17

1:48 a.m. A recently discharged inmate wanted to know how to get his brass knuckles back.

5:24 p.m. The mother of a teenaged boy was seeking parenting advice from law enforcement.

6:12 p.m. The driver of a Silverado executed a roundabout burnout.

7:24 p.m. A tiny dog chased the neighbor down the alley.

Friday, April 18

7:59 p.m. A burn pile became a grass fire.

Saturday, April 19

1:11 p.m. Someone was being followed by a “big, giant dog” who was also very friendly.

12:42 p.m. A party host was taking advantage of the absence of a noise ordinance.