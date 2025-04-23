Old Sights, New Rides

If you’re a bike rider in the area, it’s likely you’d dreamed of — or already added to your bragging-rights portfolio — the twisting ride up and down Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road during the short window each spring when the road is cleared of snow but closed to cars.

Perhaps less well-recognized is one of the only recognized off-road bike trails in the park, just inside the West Glacier entrance. For those looking to take their bikes into the park, and something a little less daunting, here are a few bikeable trails inside Glacier, featuring one of the park’s only recognized off-road bike trails, a family-friendly ride from Apgar, and a gravel road for the more sweat inclined.

Old Flathead Ranger Station Trail

Follow driving directions to the Apgar Lookout Trailhead. About a mile past the historic Quarter Circle Bridge and a half mile before reaching the Apgar Lookout Trailhead, you will come to a small, three car parking lot on your left.

Parking there, follow the trail for 3.5 miles to a high bluff overlooking the confluence of the Middle and North Forks of the Flathead River. The trail takes you through a forested area, where along the way you may notice long-lasting effects of the 2003 Trapper Fire that uniquely characterizes the area’s wilderness.

After the confluence, the trail winds into the forest and loses sight of the river, going all the way to the Glacier Rim Boat Access Site on the North Fork River, about 16 miles out-and-back for those looking for a longer workout.

Apgar Bike Trail to Fish Creek Campground

For a family friendly ride with an optional watery reward at the end, park in the town of Apgar. Find your way to the Apgar Bike Trail near the Lower McDonald Creek bridge. Cross the bridge and take your first right onto Grist Road, where you will pass through a private inholding neighborhood and over a hill. The road eventually turns into a bike trail crossing the Fish Creek Campground Road. Lower McDonald Creek Bridge to the Rocky Point Trailhead is about 2.2 miles.

Follow the trail all the way to the Rocky Point Trailhead or turn off at Fish Creek Campground to enjoy a picnic in the campground’s day use area. At the Rocky Point Trailhead (hikers only), ditch your bikes and take a 1.5 mile walk along the Rocky Point Loop, featuring one of the favorite swim spots on Lake McDonald.

Inside North Fork Road

For a gravel ride inside the park, drive all the way along the Inside North Fork Road to Dutch Creek, parking at the Dutch Creek Trailhead. From there, the road is normally closed to traffic for 7.5 miles to the Logging Lake Trailhead, where vehicle traffic resumes. Turn around anywhere along the way for an out-and-back ride or set up a shuttle at any of the trailheads between the Logging Creek and Polebridge ranger stations.

The river access site at Polebridge is a great spot for parking and includes a vault toilet. Setting up this shuttle makes the one-way trip a total of 15 miles, riding through open burns with great views of the Apgar Range and North Fork River valley.