In Response to Gallatin County Outbreak, Flathead County Bolsters Public Resources About Measles

With measles having migrated to Montana, the Flathead County Health Department has upped its tactics to help field questions from the community, including a self-assessment tool and a prerecorded measles-specific information phone line.

So far, Montana has five confirmed cases that are isolated to Gallatin County in “children and adults who were exposed to measles while traveling outside of Montana,” the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) stated in a press release. This is the first time Montana has seen a measles outbreak, defined as three or more cases by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 35 years. As of April 17, there have been 800 confirmed cases in 25 states this year, according to the CDC.

There are no confirmed cases in Flathead County.

About a month ago, Community Health Manager Rose Hash said the county was receiving about a call per day with inquiries about measles and whether or not someone needed to update their measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Since then, the county has added several resources to its website to help field any questions.

“There is a self-assessment tool on the main page of our Health Department website that is available to help individuals determine whether or not they need a measles vaccine,” Hash stated in an email to the Beacon. “We also have a prerecorded Measles Information Line – 406-751-8188 – and are happy to answer questions regarding specific recommendations, how to access records, and how to get the vaccine if needed.”

The online self-assessment tool poses for the user “Do I need an MMR vaccine?” as a multiple-choice quiz where each possible answer has its own set of recommended actions to take depending on the response.

The county also has a measles specific webpage that features up-to-date information on outbreaks, a definition of the disease and how it spreads, protection measures and other FAQ about the vaccine.

For additional questions, the health department can also be reached at 406-751-8110.

