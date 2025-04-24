Support Our High Schools: Vote Yes on the Levy

Four generations of the Sliter family have proudly attended Flathead or Glacier High School. Our family strongly supports the upcoming high school levy. As graduates, we returned to our community to serve as teachers, accountants, bankers, small business leaders, and legislative leaders.

As members of the Kalispell community, we believe investing in the education of our youth is one of the most impactful ways we can shape the future of our town, state, and nation. This high school levy is about providing our students with the resources they need to thrive academically and socially.

Our high schools currently face significant challenges, operating with the lowest funding among AA schools in Montana. This stark reality places our students at a disadvantage compared to their peers across the state. Without the approval of this levy, we risk falling even further behind in our ability to provide the quality programs, facilities, and opportunities that our students deserve.

This levy represents a commitment to excellence—not just for students, but for our entire community. Strong schools attract families, support local businesses, and build a stronger future for Kalispell. It’s an investment that pays dividends for generations.

We urge our fellow community members to consider the long-term benefits of this levy. Let’s stand together and prioritize education, not just for today’s students, but for the generations to come. A “Yes” vote on the high school levy is a vote for Kalispell’s future.

Justin & Jennifer Sliter

Kalispell