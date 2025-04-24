When the Levy Passes

When the Kalispell Public School’s (KPS) levy passes on May 6, 2025, I imagine the 2,971 currently enrolled high students might hoot and holler, but their celebratory yelps will likely be drowned out by the educators, parents, and community members who’ve waited 18 long years for voters in the district to approve a levy for area’s three public high schools.

In the time it’s taken to rally local voter support for funding the high schools, one could have raised a child who’s now eligible to vote in this special district election.

Next week, if the levy does not pass, I imagine the sound of dejection and disappointment will ring louder than the slam of locker doors marking the end of the school year. If this levy does not pass, it will mean that 21 educators will lose their jobs, hundreds of courses from trades to theater chopped, and legacy programs like Kalispell Agriculture Education Center/FFA phased out. If this levy request of 2.9 million dollars isn’t approved, the future of education in Kalispell will look very bleak.

The KPS district is home to some 6,000 students in K-12 education. Yet, compared to other districts of our size like in Butte, Belgrade, Missoula, and Helena, KPS receives the lowest level of funding per student in the state. Additionally, KPS has operated at only 90% funding levels, which makes this levy a critical ask of the community. It’s also an opportunity for taxpayers to be responsible for funding public education, which is part of the tax structure in the state, and—more importantly—an important investment in the community. In Montana, public schools are provided with 80% of funding from the state, and then the remaining 20% is funding by local levies. Not passing a levy to support Flathead, Glacier, and Linderman high schools in nearly two decades means voters have punted for far too long.

If your home assessed value is $447,000 and you live in the KPS district, this levy will add $6.15 a month to your tax bill, just shy of $80 a year. The levies base their assessments not on market values for homes, but the assessed rate. Under $80 a year to maintain the innovation, excellence, and programming that is essential for our students to learn, grow, and transition into careers or paths of higher education is quite the bargain. Without this levy, students who participate and excel in speech and debate—which our area schools continue to rank at the top levels across the state, will likely see this transformative program shuttered. Without this levy, many of the district’s internship and trades programs will be reduced. KPS has demonstrated its fiscal responsibility with its remarkable track record for investing in education and instruction over administrative and operating costs. Without this levy, our current students and future ones, will be left without the type of quality, innovative, and caring education that should come to expect. It’s time we voted to protect the student experience and ensure our community’s success.

My two kids are years away from their high school experience, but I know the benefit of early investment and what quality education looks like for students exploring career and college options. The funding structure for school is an imperfect design, but just as much as we rely on roads to be plowed, ambulances to respond to our emergencies, we must also prioritize education in our community.

Please join me in voting yes on May 6 for the levy.