Flathead High Sprinter Ben Bliven Aiming for State Titles Before Joining Griz

MISSOULA — Kalispell Flathead senior Ben Bliven is running with a purpose this spring.

Yes, he is hoping to defend a pair of relay state titles with his fellow Braves. Yes, he is officially a future Grizzly after committing to Montana track and field and signing Dec. 10.

But the 2024 State AA championship meet, a two-day event that saw Bliven false start in the 100-meter dash and place third in the 200, was fuel for the Braves’ motivation.

“This year is really kind of a way to bounce back from that,” Bliven told 406 MT Sports. “Fortunately, I had another season.”

Bliven showed out at the Top Ten meet Tuesday at Missoula County Stadium, winning the 100 in 10.92 seconds. He’s only lost the race once this year, a third-place prelim result before placing first in the final at the Harry ‘Swede’ Dahlberg Invitational, and he’s yet to lose the 200. Bliven took first in the 200 Tuesday, too, finishing in 22.03.

It’s been a dominant season and he’s hoping to cap his career in orange and black with a few more trophies.

“I’m just trying to continue to build on the season, not plateau, and just grow and see where that can take me,” Bliven said. “I felt good about today, felt good about this race, and I think we’re in a good spot.”

Bliven, a member of the Flathead football team who racked up over 200 all-purpose yards last fall, saw his track career take off last spring. Aside from being a part of the Braves’ relay squads as a sophomore, Bliven’s junior campaign saw his first real taste of state track. He qualified for the state meet in Great Falls in both the 100 and 200, as well as the long jump.

The sprinter appeared primed to take his first individual title home; he finished the preliminary race for the 200 in first place, posting a time of 21.71 seconds. But then, in the finals, his time slipped to 22.16, dropping him to third place.

Ryan Dierenfield of Billings Skyview took home first place with a time of 21.98. Bliven’s prelim time was the fastest of any runner at the meet.

“After the 200, I honestly thought I had that race,” Bliven recalled. “I had a pretty good prelim, just didn’t finish the race in finals. It was tough.”

Furthermore, in the 100, Bliven was disqualified in prelims due to a false start. The combination of those results left him in “disbelief.”

Bliven still didn’t leave Great Falls empty handed, helping Flathead secure state titles in the 4×400 relay and the 4×100 relay. The group, also featuring Jacob Dolezal, William Hollensteiner and Brody Thornsberry, set a state-record time of 41.47. The previous record had been held since 2009.

Bliven said the experience of his individual disappointments helped fuel him in the relays.

“I was obviously pretty emotional,” Bliven added.

Before his senior year of track kicked off, Bliven finalized where he would be continuing his education. A November visit to Missoula and UM led to a quick turnaround for his commitment to the Griz.

“I have a lot of connections and friends there, a lot of past teammates,” Bliven said. “They (Montana) have a great program, a lot of young guys having really good success already, it’s impressive.”

Bliven’s success has picked up where it left off last spring. Aside from his dominance in individual sprints, his relay squads have yet to lose a 4×400 race. The Braves placed third in the 4×100 April 18, their lone result of the year other than first.

Aside from redemption in the sprints and a repeat in the relays, Bliven said a team state title is also on his mind as he nears the end of his high school track career. Flathead finished in second last year, trailing Bozeman Gallatin by seven points.

The Braves haven’t taken home a state title since 2013, when they split the championship with Helena. The last sole title for Flathead was in 2003.

“Coming in second last year, obviously it’s going to leave some room to improve,” Bliven said. “I almost would’ve rather taken third then second.”

Thankfully for Flathead, the meet will be right in its backyard in Kalispell. Winning a state title on home turf is the goal for Bliven, and it would serve as a cherry on top of a DI-bound career.

“There’s always something to chase, rather than just sitting on where we were at,” Bliven said. “In order to do that, it’s going to take a hunger-filled drive.”