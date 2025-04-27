Support the School District 5 Levy

Life is never perfect, but I have received many blessings in my life. Among them are loyal friends, a meaningful career, reasonably good health and a chance to live in and raise a family in Kalispell.

These are the kind of blessings that I would not have enjoyed without the support of and direct help from the people of this community.

I recognize and appreciate the past sacrifice from our neighbors and friends that contributed to the life and success that many of us now enjoy.

That is a big reason why I am supporting the School District 5 levy. It is because I realize that, while I no longer have school-age kids to support, I know that our collective success is tied to our ability and willingness to share in the effort that is required for our kids to succeed. I also know the critical role that our public education system plays in that success.

Yet nothing is guaranteed. As a graduate of Flathead High, it concerns me that our funding is lower than any other AA school in the state and that we haven’t passed a supplemental levy since 2007.

Our lack of investment now risks many of the offerings that our students need to grow and succeed in a competitive world. It is why I believe this decision is one of the most important considerations we must make for the community’s future and our shared success.

I am blessed to have benefited from the past investments of so many and that is why I want to make sure that our next generation enjoys the same opportunity.

I will be voting yes for the School District 5 levy and I ask that you join me in investing in our collective future.



Frank Garner

Kalispell