Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,100,000

Whitefish

Where: 304 Stumptown Lp.

Price: $1,095,000

What: Two-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,053

This home is well-suited to take in the mountain views from the elevated main living area and expansive covered deck. It features circle-sawn wood floors, built-in bookcase, bright open spaces and tasteful finishes. The home also has an extra deep garage and low-maintenance landscaping with underground drip irrigation system. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30045878

Kalispell

Where: 344 Stillwater Lp.

Price: $1,084,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,840

This home overlooking the Stillwater River has vaulted ceilings, cathedral windows, arched doorway, a grand oak staircase and three-car garage. The kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The property also has a large deck, fire pit, underground sprinklers and a storage shed. Infinity Real Estate

MLS Number: 30045884

Columbia Falls

Where: 165 Jewel View Dr.

Price: $1,065,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,417

This home sits on 2 acres and has had numerous upgrades, including roof shingles, exterior trim, laminate flooring, iron railings and granite counters. The home has a large bonus room on the upper level. Outside features covered decks, an irrigated lawn and large detached shop. Montana Real Estate Group

MLS Number: 30021455

Whitefish

Where: 235 Diamond Ct.

Price: $1,099,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,392

This home sits on an expansive 1.11-acre lot that provides the perfect blend of convenience and seclusion. It features an open living concept that is complemented by a large bonus area and two-car garage. The home is surrounded by trees and tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30033795

