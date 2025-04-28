Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,100,000

Whitefish
Where: 304 Stumptown Lp.
Price: $1,095,000
What: Two-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,053
This home is well-suited to take in the mountain views from the elevated main living area and expansive covered deck. It features circle-sawn wood floors, built-in bookcase, bright open spaces and tasteful finishes. The home also has an extra deep garage and low-maintenance landscaping with underground drip irrigation system. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30045878
Kalispell
Where: 344 Stillwater Lp.
Price: $1,084,000
What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 3,840
This home overlooking the Stillwater River has vaulted ceilings, cathedral windows, arched doorway, a grand oak staircase and three-car garage. The kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The property also has a large deck, fire pit, underground sprinklers and a storage shed. Infinity Real Estate
MLS Number: 30045884
Columbia Falls
Where: 165 Jewel View Dr.
Price: $1,065,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,417
This home sits on 2 acres and has had numerous upgrades, including roof shingles, exterior trim, laminate flooring, iron railings and granite counters. The home has a large bonus room on the upper level. Outside features covered decks, an irrigated lawn and large detached shop. Montana Real Estate Group
MLS Number: 30021455
Whitefish
Where: 235 Diamond Ct.
Price: $1,099,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,392
This home sits on an expansive 1.11-acre lot that provides the perfect blend of convenience and seclusion. It features an open living concept that is complemented by a large bonus area and two-car garage. The home is surrounded by trees and tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier
MLS Number: 30033795
