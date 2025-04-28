Montanans Deserve a Responsible, Bipartisan Budget. And That’s What We’re Delivering.

Montanans sent us to Helena to get things done, not for political sabotage and political games. That’s exactly why Senate Democrats have focused on unity this session: delivering a responsible, balanced budget that puts families, small businesses, and communities first.



The truth is, the budget bills passed so far in the Senate have been bipartisan. Members from across Montana have worked together with a shared commitment to responsible spending and real results. Overall, this budget represents the significant work accomplished by Democrats. Although the budget is a compromise that did not go far enough in some areas, we are glad to have kept critical provisions, championed by Democrats. When we focus on what matters, we find common ground: a government that lives within its means and delivers on priorities like affordable housing, child care, health care, public safety, and education.

Despite recent claims, this budget is neither bloated nor reckless. We’ve worked closely with nonpartisan staff and received assurances that long-term fiscal projections are in line with historical trends. We have ensured that one-time investments are aligned with the people’s priorities, offset our affordability crisis, and offer some security in an environment of growing economic uncertainty.

This is a budget that helps families make ends meet during a time of rising costs. It addresses Montana’s housing shortage, supports schools, expands access to mental health care, and ensures rural communities are not left behind.

Those calling for vetoes or pointing fingers forget an important fact: the budget is not final yet. We are still at the table and committed to working with Republicans and Democrats alike to deliver a plan that is fiscally responsible and helps meet the needs of all Montanans.

It is a working majority doing what Montanans expect, working together. Lawmakers from both parties are coming together to solve problems, not score political points. That’s the kind of leadership our state deserves and expects.

The people of Montana expect thoughtful governance and smart solutions. We believe we can deliver a final budget that reflects shared values and upholds Montana’s long-standing tradition of fiscal responsibility.

Our job is not to constantly fight one another. Our job is to fight for the people who sent us here and do it by working together.

We are ready to finish strong, and we invite everyone to join us in putting Montanans first.

Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, Laura Smith, D-Helena, and Susan Webber, D-Browning.