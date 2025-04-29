When I first moved to the Flathead, I was told that this was a “conservative place.” I was told multiple times that I shouldn’t do anything to challenge those beliefs, and make sure that I wasn’t pushing back against the culture of the place. And I believed it.



Now, 15 years later, I see those warnings as exactly what they are: a myth. It is a myth that has been built up by those who would make this place into their personal political and economic island. These people want difficult things (and people) to go “elsewhere,” because then they don’t have to take the time to understand the perspectives of others.



The issue for those people is that this is not a gated community. There are people coming here who have an expansive view of this place, bringing wonderful energy and diversity. And that expansive view has also been here the whole time. This has never been just a white place, just a rich place, just a conservative place. All you need to look to are the ongoing protests to know that there are many in this community who do not buy the myth.



If you have ever been made to feel like you don’t belong in this valley because of whatever slogan you’ve seen on a truck bumper, don’t believe it. You do belong here, and your voice matters. And more importantly, you’re not alone. We may be a minority, but your voice counts just as much as anyone in a red hat. Use it.

Christopher Miller

Kalispell