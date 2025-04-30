Manufacturing a Boogeyman at the Legislature

Sen. Matt Regier (Senate leader), Sen. Ken Bogner (Senate pro-tempore), Sen. Tom McGillvray (Senate majority leader) and Sen. Carl Glimm recently wrote a letter to the Beacon claiming Democrats and allies had highjacked the legislative budget with wasteful government spending. Their letter begs the question: How are Democrats in a Republican dominated legislature able to work such profound miracles?



These four leaders of the majority party are all hat and no horse. Their complaint doesn’t even offer one example of the kind of irresponsible spending Democrats and their allies are cited for. As the devil is in the details, it would seem these Republican leaders would have a whole host of examples to cite. What are they, where are they; so that common folk can understand?



It seems that any and every time Republicans can’t get their way, they are always able to manufacture a boogeyman for a problem; if there even is one? Be it the judiciary, immigrants, trans people, people of color, poor people, you name it; scapegoats galore is their mantra. Maybe if their fellow legislators spent more time looking at the real needs of Montanans, like a new bridge for Noxon, instead of all the frivolous legislation that constantly goes after wolves, what bathrooms people use and what women do with their bodies, they might be able to generate a budget they felt comfortable with.

Cesar Hernandez

Heron