The 2025 Nonprofit Issue

Federal Funding Freezes Have Chilling Effect on Rural Domestic Violence Resources

The U.S. Department of Justice has ceased several funding opportunities historically allocated to domestic violence organizations, leaving local leaders with unclear paths toward future programming

For the last 27 years, survivors attempting to escape abusive and violent relationships and family situations on the Blackfeet Nation have had one of few dedicated resources available to keep them safe.

The North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Food Assistance Could Shrink as Federal Funding Cuts Persist

Flathead Valley food pantries and programs will likely become more heavily reliant on private donors as grants are discontinued

On any given week at the North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish, roughly 1,200 customers come into the food pantry for groceries. There was a 20% spike in demand in this year’s first quarter compared to 2024. Overall, demand has tripled since 2019.

This Month’s Market Metrics

Gas Prices (April. 25)

California (highest) – $4.70/gal | Oklahoma (lowest) – $2.64/gal | Montana – $3.14/gal

Glacier Park International Airport Passenger Stats (March)

Departures 2025 33,761 | 2024 31,868 Arrivals 2025 33,205 | 2024 31,978

Unemployment Rates (March)

U.S. 4.2% | Montana 3% | Flathead County 3.5%

Flathead County Residential Sales (March)

2025 92 | 2024 116 | 2023 112 | 2022 135

Financial Corner: Steps to Take Before — and After — a Divorce

You can help yourself greatly by making a series of moves

Going through a divorce is emotionally painful and can disrupt one’s life in many ways — but does it also have to be financially devastating? Not necessarily. You can help yourself greatly by making a series of moves. Here are some to consider:

