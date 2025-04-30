Week of April 20: Paintball Shots Fired

Sunday, April 20

4 p.m. A pregnant feline was hoping the friendly neighbor would be her obstetrician in his home.

3:49 p.m. A resident wanted to know what could be done about the “known drug den” in the neighborhood.

1:46 p.m. A kid was speeding around on his moped.

Tuesday, April 22

4:36 p.m. An off-leash German shepherd was ruining a park goer’s nature experience.

6:46 p.m. An old guy had had enough of the kids bouncing basketballs on his apartment and retaliated by throwing bicycles at them.

Wednesday, April 23

1:19 p.m. A “cruiser” was checking in with police about the appropriate taillight colors he should have on his side-by-side for the upcoming “Kruise Kalispell” event on Friday.

7:27 p.m. The driver of a dune buggy was enjoying the city park scenery.

7:51 p.m. A resident was not happy about the makeshift puppy store that was being set up behind his property.

8:45 p.m. A pair of fifth graders were ding-dong ditching and flipping the bird to the neighbors.

9:54 p.m. Paintball shots were fired at a teenager’s car behind the movie theater.

9:12 p.m. A man threatened to call 911 every time a plane flew over his house, driers revved their engines or when his neighbor was noisy.

Thursday, April 24

2:10 p.m. A curious caller wanted to know if stealing shopping carts was illegal.

10:35 p.m. Trucks were spinning brodies in the parking lot.

11:46 p.m. A group of teens hopped out of a diesel truck and climbed on the high school gym roof.

Friday, April 25

8:50 p.m. A fraud victim was suspicious the beef being sold in the parking lot wasn’t actually beef.

8:35 p.m. A gang of 30 trucks and motorcycles were revving their engines in the parking lot but fled the scene before the cops arrived.

9:53 p.m. A big truck was being chased by a little car.

9:56 p.m. A truck plastered in lights was doing burnouts in the street, but the police could not identify which vehicle was the culprit amid the sea of illuminated trucks fitting this description.

Saturday, April 26

3:08 p.m. There was a high school rager going on in the parking lot.

2:37 p.m. Some teens were celebrating Independence Day early in between Target and the movie theater.

3:54 p.m. An old guy was being creepy by the tennis courts.

4:41 p.m. A garage sale clerk had been drinking on the job all day.

8:27 p.m. Some privileged teens driving a Tesla accosted an innocent man with silly string.

