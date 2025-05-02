REAL ID Required at Glacier Park International Airport Starting May 7

Starting May 7, air travelers must present a government-issued REAL ID or a passport at Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) as all nationwide airports adjust to the requirement changes.

If passengers do not have the proper identification, travelers must arrive at the airport three hours ahead of their scheduled flight to allow for additional security verification.

The federal changes come as GPIA officials prepare for the peak travel season, which sees nearly three times as many passengers compared to slow months. Last July, the airport saw 77,864 boardings compared to 24,196 boardings in April of 2024, according to Montana Department of Transportation aviation data.

Meanwhile, construction continues on the $150 million airport expansion, with plans for completion by next year.

“We strongly encourage travelers to make sure they have a compliant form of identification,” GPIA Director Rob Ratkowski said. “Don’t wait until the last minute. Check you documents now to avoid delays and ensure a smooth travel experience.”

A plane pulls up to a terminal at Glacier Park International Airport. Beacon file photo.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers may ask passengers without a REAL ID or passport to complete an identity verification process. If confirmed, passengers can enter the screening checkpoint where additional screening may happen. Without passenger identity verification, travel may not be permitted.

A REAL ID is a state-issued driver’s license or identification card that meets the minimum security standards set by the REAL ID Act of 2005. A REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card will have a gold star in the upper right corner.

For more information about these new requirements, please visit: www.tsa.gov. For information about obtaining a Montana REAL ID, please visit mvdmt.gov/real-id/.

For additional information about airport services and amenities, please visit iflyglacier.com.

[email protected]