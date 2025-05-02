Schubert’s Resolution Betrays Montana Values

Representative Lukas Schubert’s, R-Kalispell, proposed Legislative Resolution asking Donald Trump to pardon Derek Chauvin — the police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd — is an embarrassment to Montana.



Chauvin was found guilty by a unanimous jury after a full trial. His conviction wasn’t a product of “mob rule,” as Schubert claims, but the result of evidence, facts, and the rule of law. By pushing this resolution, Schubert showed deep disrespect for our legal system, for communities of color, and for basic human decency.



He sent a chilling message: that police brutality is acceptable, so long as the victims are the “right” people. He insulted every Montanan who believes in justice, fairness, and equal protection under the law.



Montana deserves leaders who lift people up, not drag them down. We need representatives who understand that justice isn’t about protecting the powerful — it’s about standing with the oppressed. Instead, Schubert chose to champion ignorance, cruelty, and division.



Montana’s future depends on rejecting racism and embracing dignity, equality, and true Christian values — values rooted in compassion, not hate.



Schubert’s resolution was not only an embarrassment for Montana, but a huge red flag. We cannot and must not allow Schubert to create a culture of hate and fear in our state, under the guise of his purported religion.



We deserve better.

Doug James

Billings