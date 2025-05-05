Columbia Falls Community Market Seeking Vendors and Business Sponsors for 2025 Season

The Columbia Falls Community Market is seeking additional business sponsors and vendors for the 2025 season, which kicks off Thursday, May 15.

Running through Sept. 25, the Boys & Girls Club of Glacier Country property at 165 Veteran Drive will host the market every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., bringing vendors including local farmers, artists, crafts-people and more. The venue will also host live music and Split Rock Beverage Services will be selling beer, wine and spirits.

Vendor applications will be accepted through September while substitute guest vendors will have opportunities if they have not secured a full season spot. Local vendors this year include Farm to Market Pork, Mountain Berry Bowls, KnucklHed BBQ and more.

The community market will continue hosting one local nonprofit organization each week. Executive Director Melissa Ellis says they will work closely this year with Land to Hand MT and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to bring back the Food Access Program as federal funding freezes have brought uncertainty to food assistance.

Land to Hand provides food access and education through youth programs while also working with farmers’ market programs to deliver produce to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients.

Locally grown produce at the Columbia Falls Community Market on July 18, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Like other food assistance nonprofits, Land to Hand faces uncertainty amid federal funding freezes and nonprofit leaders say they could potentially lose out on $400,000 in grants, which could force a reduction in programming.

Live music will continue this year after the market received a grant from the Whitefish Community Foundation in addition to a 7-foot-by-25-foot stage donated by SmartLam. This year’s musical acts include Nick Spear, Way Down North, Archertown, John Dunnigan and more.

Since 2021, the Student Poster Artwork program has provided submissions from Columbia Falls High School students and is designed to bring the spirit and vibrancy of the market to a new poster each year. After the artwork is selected, it is sent to a graphic designer with market details and sponsors included and is distributed throughout the Flathead Valley.

Market attendees are encouraged to carpool, bike or walk to the market to reduce parking congestion. Extra parking is located at the school and parking on Veteran Drive is not permitted.

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the market, which began on Thursdays at O’Brien’s Liquor on First Avenue West until the location moved to Veteran Drive last year. The weekly event attracts thousands of Flathead Valley residents and tourists at the Gateway to Glacier.

To submit a vendor application, visit www.cfcommunitymarket.com.

Anyone interested in providing live entertainment, volunteering, or sponsoring or partnering with the CFCM, contact Melissa Ellis at [email protected].

The community market will run every Thursday, May 15 through Sept. 25, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 165 Veteran Drive in Columbia Falls.

Ingredients for non-alcoholic elixirs on ice at Hold My Bar, a mobile beverage business at the Columbia Falls Community Market on July 18, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

