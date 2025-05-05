Flathead County School Elections to be Held May 6

Voters on Tuesday will decide if they want their taxes raised to support Flathead County school districts in the mail-in election, which includes elementary and high school levies in Kalispell, Whitefish and Columbia Falls.

Additional trustee races include Cayuse Prairie School District, Deer Park School District, and Smith Valley School District.

The $2.9 million Kalispell Public Schools (KPS) high school levy has gained the most attention in recent months as the district faces a nearly $3 million budget deficit, which administrators attribute to inflation, an outdated statewide education funding formula and the repeated rejection of levies. The district has failed to pass a high school levy since 2007.

Comprised of Flathead High School, Glacier High School and the Linderman Education Center, the Kalispell high school district sits at only 90% of its full funding capacity and is the lowest-funded AA district in the state.

If the levy fails, 20 high school teaching positions will be eliminated, more than 100 course offerings will be reduced and legacy programs like agriculture, athletics, trades classes and arts will be phased out. The cuts would impact the 2,971 enrolled students from all three schools.

“This is a high stakes levy,” KPS Superintendent Matt Jensen told the school board earlier this year.

The levy also comes on the heels of a months-long negotiation process between the district and its teacher’s union, which failed to reach a collective bargaining agreement last year for the first time in two decades after talks over salaries and cost-of-living concerns stalled. The district and the teacher’s union reached a contract in November, agreeing to an average salary increase of 4.64%.

After Flathead County’s residential property taxes increased by roughly 12% between 2022 and 2023, voters have been apprehensive toward passing school levies and bonds. However, Kalispell voters last year passed a $4.6 million Emergency Responder Levy that will add dozens of firefighter positions and a third fire station in the municipality.

If the school levy passes, a property with an assessed value of $447,000 would cost the homeowner $73.80 per year.

The levy has gained support from a variety of local stakeholders, including the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, former Republican lawmaker Frank Garner and local business leaders.

“Strong schools mean strong students, which means a strong workforce and stronger Flathead economy. That’s good for all of us,” Kalispell Chamber of Commerce CEO Lorraine Clarno said at a press conference earlier this year.

Additionally, the Whitefish School District is proposing a general fund operating levy of up to $100,000, resulting in a tax increase of 86 cents per year for every $100,000 of a home’s assessed value.

If approved, the levy would support funding to offset the rising costs of repairs and maintenance, utilities, curriculum, compensation and more.

Flathead County Elections Office in Kalispell on June 4, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day and can be dropped off at the following locations:

Flathead County Election Office

290B N. Main Street, Kalispell, MT 59901

Flathead High School

644 4th Ave. W., Kalispell, MT 59901

Glacier High School

375 Wolfpack Way, Kalispell, MT 59901

Whitefish School District Office

600 E. 2nd Street, Whitefish, MT 59937

Deer Park School

2105 Middle Road, Columbia Falls, MT 59912

Cayuse Prairie School

897 Lake Blaine Road, Kalispell, MT 59901

Smith Valley School District Office

2901 U.S. Highway 2, Kalispell, MT 59901

