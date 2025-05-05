Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $950,000

Whitefish

Where: 550 Labrie Dr.

Price: $949,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 1,881

This ranch-style home is conveniently located in the heart of Whitefish and features a spacious kitchen and unobstructed views of Big Mountain. It includes granite counters, central a/c and a gas fireplace. Located within walking distance to downtown, City Beach and hiking and biking trails. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30046898

Bigfork

Where: 1347 Lake Pointe Dr.

Price: $955,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,821

This modern home nestled in the Eagle Bend golf community features high-end finishes throughout, including quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and under-cabinet lighting. It also includes radiant in-floor heating, custom-tiled shower and gas fireplace. The oversized garage has a dedicated work area. Berkshire Hathway HomeServices

MLS Number: 30047242

Columbia Falls

Where: 1000 Kelley Rd.

Price: $975,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,560

This Montana retreat sits on 5 pristine acres with towering trees and panoramic mountain views. It has a walkout basement that adds a flexible living space with room to spread out. The property also includes a large shop with a fully functional studio above that offers endless creative or income opportunities. Montana Property Angels

MLS Number: 30046784

Kalispell

Where: 180 Shadow Mountain Tr.

Price: $950,000

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,155

This new custom-built home offers two complete living spaces under one roof – ideal for multi-generational living or rental income. It features vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes and granite counters. The property also includes a fully finished heated garage and mountain views. Performance Real Estate, Inc.

MLS Number: 30045770

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].