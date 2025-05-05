Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $950,000

Whitefish
Where: 550 Labrie Dr.
Price: $949,000
What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 1,881
This ranch-style home is conveniently located in the heart of Whitefish and features a spacious kitchen and unobstructed views of Big Mountain. It includes granite counters, central a/c and a gas fireplace. Located within walking distance to downtown, City Beach and hiking and biking trails. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier
MLS Number: 30046898
Bigfork
Where: 1347 Lake Pointe Dr.
Price: $955,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,821
This modern home nestled in the Eagle Bend golf community features high-end finishes throughout, including quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and under-cabinet lighting. It also includes radiant in-floor heating, custom-tiled shower and gas fireplace. The oversized garage has a dedicated work area. Berkshire Hathway HomeServices
MLS Number: 30047242
Columbia Falls
Where: 1000 Kelley Rd.
Price: $975,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,560
This Montana retreat sits on 5 pristine acres with towering trees and panoramic mountain views. It has a walkout basement that adds a flexible living space with room to spread out. The property also includes a large shop with a fully functional studio above that offers endless creative or income opportunities. Montana Property Angels
MLS Number: 30046784
Kalispell
Where: 180 Shadow Mountain Tr.
Price: $950,000
What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 3,155
This new custom-built home offers two complete living spaces under one roof – ideal for multi-generational living or rental income. It features vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes and granite counters. The property also includes a fully finished heated garage and mountain views. Performance Real Estate, Inc.
MLS Number: 30045770
