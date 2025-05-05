FVCC’s Wachholz College Center Announces ‘An Evening With Connie Chung and Maury Povich’ Event

Flathead Valley Community College’s Wachholz College Center has announced a summer event featuring groundbreaking TV news journalist Connie Chung, and her husband Maury Povich, the longtime, award-winning daytime talk show host.

The focus of the June 25 event will be a discussion of Chung’s new book, “Connie: A Memoir,” in the form of an interview of Chung conducted by Povich. The event, which is part of the ongoing WCC Speaker Series, is sponsored by the Flathead Beacon, which Povich and Chung own. A New York Times bestseller, “Connie: A Memoir,” was published in September by Grand Central Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group. “Connie: A Memoir,” has earned accolades including spots on the New York Times list of 100 notable books of 2024, Time Magazine’s 100 Must-Read Books of 2024, and the Washington Post’s 50 Notable Works of Nonfiction for 2024.

In a review for the New York Times, Margaret Sullivan, who is the executive director of the Craig Newmark Center for Journalism Ethics and Security at the Columbia Journalism School and a Guardian US columnist, described it as a book written “breezily” and with “irreverent humor,” which covers “the scoops, the internal politics, and the pure hustle that eventually got her to the top.” The book includes descriptions of covering Watergate for CBS in the 1970s, and Chung’s big break in 1993, when she was named co-anchor of the CBS Evening News. Chung’s promotion to co-anchor made her the first woman and first Asian person to co-anchor the CBS Evening News. The book also details stories from Chung’s personal life, including the path she and Povich took to becoming parents.

Povich, a winner of the Emmy award for Lifetime Achievement who retired in 2022 after 31 seasons helming the daytime TV show “Maury,” recently launched a new podcast called “On Par with Maury Povich.” Chung was the first guest on the new show, which has gone on to feature other guests including Povich’s former producer and now restaurateur Pinky Cole, the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes-winning jockey Laffit Pincay Jr., and longtime sports journalists and co-hosts of ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption,” Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon.

Tickets for the event are $15. The show will begin at 7 p.m. on June 25. For. More information, go to wachholzcollegecenter.org.