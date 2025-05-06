Week of April 27: Cheese Robbery

Sunday, April 27
7:15 p.m. Some juveniles were practicing their throws with rocks and firecrackers.
12:24 p.m. An adult obeyed a child’s demand to call 911. There was no emergency, it turned out.
2:57 p.m. A customer had an “attitude.”
Monday, April 28
8:37 a.m. A good Samaritan was caring for a stray kitty experiencing an upset stomach and diarrhea.
Tuesday, April 29
12:30 p.m. A woman faking her identity claimed someone stole her vacuum.
1:00 p.m. A man was communicating with patrons of the Fish and Chips food truck with a blow horn.
6:36 p.m. A resident was convinced the drivers in red trucks had a vendetta against him
11:07 p.m. A pair of “hooligans” were riding shopping carts.
Wednesday, April 30
12:07 p.m. Teenagers were skateboarding.
3:07 p.m. A resident who was annoyed at drivers honking their horns did not appreciate being referred to the non-emergent phone line.
4:43 p.m. A resident who was resistant to the HOA rules intended to do what he wanted.
7:39 p.m. A teenager who parked “stupid” was getting yelled at by other teenagers.
8:06 p.m. A man who committed a cheese robbery fled in a Rav4 getaway vehicle.
Thursday, May 1
4:17 p.m. A man was enjoying a rejuvenating creek bath.
10:48 p.m. A hero rescued ducklings from a storm drain.
Friday, May 2
8:06 p.m. A police officer was not happy that a teenager driving a silver truck “rolled coal” into his vehicle during “Kruise Kalispell.”
10:23 p.m. Dozens of teenagers were partying in the parking lot and relocating a couch.
Saturday, May 3
12:55 a.m. A man who was convinced a gang was stalking him had a “tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny” kitchen knife and he wasn’t afraid to use it.