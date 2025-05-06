Week of April 27: Cheese Robbery

Sunday, April 27

7:15 p.m. Some juveniles were practicing their throws with rocks and firecrackers.

12:24 p.m. An adult obeyed a child’s demand to call 911. There was no emergency, it turned out.

2:57 p.m. A customer had an “attitude.”

Monday, April 28

8:37 a.m. A good Samaritan was caring for a stray kitty experiencing an upset stomach and diarrhea.

Tuesday, April 29

12:30 p.m. A woman faking her identity claimed someone stole her vacuum.

1:00 p.m. A man was communicating with patrons of the Fish and Chips food truck with a blow horn.

6:36 p.m. A resident was convinced the drivers in red trucks had a vendetta against him

11:07 p.m. A pair of “hooligans” were riding shopping carts.

Wednesday, April 30

12:07 p.m. Teenagers were skateboarding.

3:07 p.m. A resident who was annoyed at drivers honking their horns did not appreciate being referred to the non-emergent phone line.

4:43 p.m. A resident who was resistant to the HOA rules intended to do what he wanted.

7:39 p.m. A teenager who parked “stupid” was getting yelled at by other teenagers.

8:06 p.m. A man who committed a cheese robbery fled in a Rav4 getaway vehicle.

Thursday, May 1

4:17 p.m. A man was enjoying a rejuvenating creek bath.

10:48 p.m. A hero rescued ducklings from a storm drain.

Friday, May 2

8:06 p.m. A police officer was not happy that a teenager driving a silver truck “rolled coal” into his vehicle during “Kruise Kalispell.”

10:23 p.m. Dozens of teenagers were partying in the parking lot and relocating a couch.

Saturday, May 3

12:55 a.m. A man who was convinced a gang was stalking him had a “tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny” kitchen knife and he wasn’t afraid to use it.